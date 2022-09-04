Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 551,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,119,590 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

KIE opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

