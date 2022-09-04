Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.32 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.