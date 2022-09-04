Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JHML opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.