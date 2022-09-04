Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

