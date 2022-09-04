Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $3,373,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 68.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $4,093.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,308.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4,419.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

