Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.52.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

