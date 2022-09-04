Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 199.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

ESTC stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

