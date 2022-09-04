Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

QUAL stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

