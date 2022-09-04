Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,503 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 375,808 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $28.61 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

