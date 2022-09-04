Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $681,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

