Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSSS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Shares of SSSS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a current ratio of 50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $16.12.

(Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

