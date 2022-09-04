Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $741,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

