Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $754,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

