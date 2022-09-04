Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,972,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.88 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

