Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 871,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 804,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 508,168 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJJ opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.