Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 385.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 155.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,701,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 824,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,398. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.