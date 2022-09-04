Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,716 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average is $127.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

