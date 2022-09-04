Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $83.70 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

