Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

