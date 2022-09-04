Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Airlines by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 118,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

United Airlines stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

