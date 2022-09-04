Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 84.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

