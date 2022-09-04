Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,072 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.