Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,078,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XLG opened at $295.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.57 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

