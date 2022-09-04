Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

