Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 170,493 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 170,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,361,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Transocean by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.