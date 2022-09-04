Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.94 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

