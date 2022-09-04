Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 1.5 %

eBay stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.