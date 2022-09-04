Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,953 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.