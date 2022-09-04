Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 55.21 and a quick ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

