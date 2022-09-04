Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,876 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.