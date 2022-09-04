Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,876 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.