Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,391 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares in the company, valued at $984,384,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock worth $84,566,950. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

