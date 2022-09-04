Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,840 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after acquiring an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter.

LIT opened at $71.72 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

