Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $758,000 Position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 342,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BATT opened at $14.07 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

