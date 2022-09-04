Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 556,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.47.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

