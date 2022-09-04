Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $264.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

