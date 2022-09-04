Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

