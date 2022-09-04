Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MGM opened at $32.86 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

