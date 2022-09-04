Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 180 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Price Performance

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AZO opened at $2,120.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,066.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.86 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.