Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 28,779 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.