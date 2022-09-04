Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 46,668 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,812.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,161 shares of company stock worth $14,885,404 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 6.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

