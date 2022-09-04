Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

