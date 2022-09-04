Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

