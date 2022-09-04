Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 571.2% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 181,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.