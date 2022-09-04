Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

