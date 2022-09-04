Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 22,136 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,604.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

