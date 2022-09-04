Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 669 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

