Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,144 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in CarMax by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after buying an additional 452,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

