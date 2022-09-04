Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after buying an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $4,146,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

HEICO Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

