Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

