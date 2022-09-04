Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

